Ryots to get incentive for restricting urea use

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu announced incentives to those farmers who minimise usage of urea. He announced Rs 800 incentive per bag of urea. He directed the officials to distribute the subsidy getting Under PM Pranam scheme to farmers directly to encourage reducing usage of urea. Stating that there is no dearth of urea supply and officials should have planned early for supply of urea in advance.

Addressing the Collectors conference at Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said recently China has rejected our chilli consignment on the pretext of chemical fertilizers. He said excess use of chemicals and pesticides and urea will lead to cancer.

Citing the example of Punjab where two trains are being operated between Punjab and Delhi for cancer patients, the Chief Minister said at present AP stands in fifth place in cancer cases with the excess usage of urea. He stressed the need for educating farmers over this hazardous health threat.