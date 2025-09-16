Security beefed up ahead of Andhra's monsoon Assembly session

GUNTUR: Elaborate security arrangements are being put in place for the upcoming Assembly sessions, scheduled to begin on September 18 at the Secretariat.
Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal participated in a high-level review meeting on Monday at the Assembly Hall, chaired by Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) Superintendent Arif Hafeez. Senior officials from multiple departments discussed comprehensive security measures.
Plans include deploying Road Opening Parties (ROPs), bomb disposal teams and area domination units for route checks. Rooftop surveillance, drone monitoring and heavy barricading will be implemented at key locations.
Entry will be strictly regulated, with access permitted only to individuals carrying valid identification.
Traffic personnel will be strategically positioned to ease congestion and coordinate the movement of VVIPs, VIPs and senior government officials. Additional provisions such as meals, drinking water, tents and raincoats will be supplied to police personnel on duty.
Guntur SP Jindal emphasised that close coordination with the Special Security Group (SSG), ISW and other forces would ensure the smooth movement of dignitaries without disrupting public life.
The meeting was attended by Intelligence SP (Admin) Bhadraiah, Thullur Deputy Superintendent of Poilice (DSP) Murali Krishna, Guntur Special Branch CI Alahari Srinivas, Assembly Chief Marshal Ganesh and other senior officials.