6,860 Andhra villages covered under Re-survey 2.0, says CCLA

VIJAYAWADA: On the second day of the 4th Collectors’ Conference, a detailed review was held on the functioning of the Revenue and Revenue-generating departments.

G Jayalakshmi, Special Chief Secretary and CCLA, said the Revenue Department is focusing on transparent land services, digital records, legal pattas, faster mutations, and speedy resolution of land disputes. She noted that these reforms have strengthened public trust and created a land administration system supportive of agriculture and investments.

Pattas are being distributed at the village level to provide legal protection to landowners while reducing disputes. Public grievance redressal has been strengthened, with 84.5% of 2.5 lakh complaints resolved.

Through Webland and mutation reforms, citizens can now access land records online, with ownership details automatically updated after registration.

Regularisation schemes are granting legality to unauthorised plots, and over 10,000 cases have been taken up under the Online Revenue Courts system. A large-scale land re-survey has so far covered 6,860 villages, with plans to complete 2,000 villages every six months under Re-survey 2.0.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Excise, said the department plays a vital role in public health, safety and social welfare.