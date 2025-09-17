Andhra Pradesh Investor Roadshow held in London

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government made a strong pitch to global investors in London on Tuesday evening. IT Minister Nara Lokesh held a high-profile Investor Roadshow ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled for November 14-15 in Visakhapatnam.
The event held at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, brought together over 150 CEOs and senior executives from investment funds, major manufacturing companies, and service providers.
Lokesh highlighted the AP’s ambitious industrial roadmap, and the unprecedented investment momentum that has followed after the formation of the coalition government in June 2024.
In the past year alone, the State has approved 122 projects worth over Rs 10 lakh crore. More than one lakh acres of land has already been earmarked for existing and upcoming industrial clusters.
The government has set its sights on doubling this investment figure in the coming year, underlining its aggressive push to position Andhra Pradesh as India’s most attractive destination for investments.
During the roadshow, the IT Minister gave a presentation on investment opportunities in AP, spoke to investors, and held one-on-one meetings with global business leaders, including giants like Hinduja Group and Rolls-Royce Group. He apprised the stakeholders and investors of Andhra Pradesh’s vision that goes beyond attracting capital, and rather prioritises creating a sustainable ecosystem for advanced manufacturing, green energy, digital innovation, and port-led industrialisation.
The London Roadshow is part of a series of global outreach initiatives designed to build momentum for the CII Partnership Summit, which will host CEOs, policymakers and global leaders for strategic discussions on trade, technology and sustainable growth.