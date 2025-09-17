Andhra Pradesh Investor Roadshow held in London

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government made a strong pitch to global investors in London on Tuesday evening. IT Minister Nara Lokesh held a high-profile Investor Roadshow ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled for November 14-15 in Visakhapatnam.

The event held at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, brought together over 150 CEOs and senior executives from investment funds, major manufacturing companies, and service providers.

Lokesh highlighted the AP’s ambitious industrial roadmap, and the unprecedented investment momentum that has followed after the formation of the coalition government in June 2024.

In the past year alone, the State has approved 122 projects worth over Rs 10 lakh crore. More than one lakh acres of land has already been earmarked for existing and upcoming industrial clusters.