APSSDC collaborates with RSPP to launch Metallurgy diploma program

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in collaboration with the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), has launched a fully funded scholarship program for a Diploma in Metallurgy at the prestigious Pervouralsk Metallurgical College.

The 42-month full-time on-campus program covers 100% tuition fee and free accommodation, offering international exposure, and advanced technical training to the talented youth of AP. This initiative has been designed to create global career pathways in specialised industries, and prepare students for leadership roles in advanced technical domains.

This program is a key step in the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s vision to provide international skilling opportunities, ensuring that the State’s youth are prepared for global careers in advanced technical fields.

The program is open to both male and female candidates with ITI (Fitter, Welder, Mechanical, Automotive) or Intermediate (MPC) qualifications, aged 18-20 years, with a minimum of 75% marks in English and fluency in the language. Interested candidates can apply online at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration on or before September 26, 2025. For assistance, candidates may contact 9988853335.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh Kumar, MD & CEO of APSSDC, said, “This initiative is a golden opportunity for our students to pursue global education in Metallurgy at a reputed Russian institution. It provides hands-on exposure to advanced industrial practices, international standards, and cross-cultural learning, helping them build confidence to compete globally. The program enhances employability in India and abroad while preparing a new generation of skilled professionals to contribute to the growth of Andhra Pradesh and the nation.”