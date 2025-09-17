CM Chandrababu apathetic to ryots’ woes, alleges Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his utter neglect and indifference towards the plight of farmers in the State.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Chandrababu Naidu has set unmatched records in pushing farmers into distress through the collapse of crop prices. In Kurnool, onions are being sold at just Rs 3 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 1.50 per kg. Are these prices even imaginable? Should farmers not be allowed to survive?”

Despite weeks of farmers crying out in distress, Naidu has shown no concern, Jagan noted.

He added, “What use is a government that does not stand by its people in their toughest times? A government that refuses to rescue farmers in crisis is as good as no government at all.”

Pointing out the false promises of the TDP regime, Jagan said, “You repeatedly issued advertisements claiming that onion would be procured at Rs 1,200 per quintal. But instead of fulfilling the promise, you staged auctions in the Kurnool market where no one came forward to buy.”

Jagan demanded that Naidu immediately intervene, procure farmers’ produce, and provide them with fair support prices.