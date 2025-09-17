DSC postings: Andhra HC raps govt for ignoring merit

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court division bench on Tuesday faulted the State government for filling Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts under DSC-2025 based on the priorities given by candidates during applications instead of merit.

The bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Avadhanam Hariharanath Sarma directed the government to consider filling the posts purely on merit and also review the petitioners’ eligibility for School Assistant (SA) posts.

The case was filed by Bandegiri Habshirun and nine others, who challenged the government’s decision to allot posts based on candidates’ preferences rather than their performance in the exams. Earlier, a single bench led by Justice Nyapati Vijay had faulted the government’s stance.