Girl sustains skull fracture after being hit by teacher in Andhra

TIRUPATI: A girl studying Class 6 at a private school in Punganur of Chittoor district has sustained a skull fracture after allegedly being hit on the head by her teacher with a school bag containing steel lunch box.

It was stated that Hindi teacher Saleema Basha hit Sathvika Nagasri in a fit of rage when the girl did a mischief. Initially, the girl’s mother K Vijetha, who is a Science teacher in the same school, did not realise the severity of the injury.

Following a complaint by her, Punganur CI B Subba Rayudu has registered a case against Saleema, and the school principal A Subramanyam.