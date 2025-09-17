Man tortures wife, paramour records abuse on phone; Prakasam cops investigate

ONGOLE: In a disturbing incident that came to light on Tuesday, a woman was reportedly subjected to brutal physical and mental abuse by her husband in Kalujuvvalapadu village of Tarlupadu mandal in Prakasam district on Monday night. Shockingly, the husband’s alleged lover recorded the entire episode on her mobile phone.

After the video clip went viral on social media platforms, Tarlupadu police launched an investigation on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the husband’s addiction issues often led to violent behaviour, especially when his wife refused to give him money. Preliminary investigations led by Tarlupadu SI Brahma Naidu revealed that the couple had a love marriage a few years ago, but the husband later entered an extramarital relationship.

Family members of the victim stated that the affair was widely known and may have contributed to the abuse.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they expect to uncover full details of the incident soon. A formal statement will be released following further probe.