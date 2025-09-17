RTGS Aware 2.0 to boost safety and governance in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to strengthen disaster preparedness and governance efficiency with the launch of RTGS Aware 2.0, data integration systems, and innovation hubs, announced Katamneni Bhaskar, Secretary, Real Time Governance (RTGS). He was addressing District Collectors at the fourth Collectors’ Conference on Tuesday.
Through RTGS Aware 2.0, citizens will receive real-time alerts on cyclones, lightning, rainfall, and reservoir inflows down to the mandal level. A dedicated RTGS Aware website, already in use by private transport firms, will now be leveraged by district administrations for better local response.
To enhance safety, automatic siren systems are being installed in village secretariats, functioning even without mobile networks through ISRO satellite support.
Bhaskar announced that all district-level RTGS centres will be operational by October-end, with Collectors directed to ensure timely completion. He also highlighted the creation of a centralized Data Lake, storing over 6 petabytes of departmental data, integrated with a real-time Data Lens dashboard for seamless governance.
An AI-based single search bar has also been introduced, giving citizens access to over 80 lakh government documents, including GOs, with voice-enabled features. Efforts are underway to achieve 100% mobile connectivity in remote areas within six months.
He further urged Collectors to focus on the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs coming up across six cities, expected to promote 20,000 startups. “RTGS is not just a monitoring system but a people’s tool for disaster preparedness, transparency, and innovation,” Bhaskar said.