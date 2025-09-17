RTGS Aware 2.0 to boost safety and governance in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to strengthen disaster preparedness and governance efficiency with the launch of RTGS Aware 2.0, data integration systems, and innovation hubs, announced Katamneni Bhaskar, Secretary, Real Time Governance (RTGS). He was addressing District Collectors at the fourth Collectors’ Conference on Tuesday.

Through RTGS Aware 2.0, citizens will receive real-time alerts on cyclones, lightning, rainfall, and reservoir inflows down to the mandal level. A dedicated RTGS Aware website, already in use by private transport firms, will now be leveraged by district administrations for better local response.

To enhance safety, automatic siren systems are being installed in village secretariats, functioning even without mobile networks through ISRO satellite support.