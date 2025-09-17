Special medical camps across Andhra for women

VIJAYAWADA: Special medical camps for women will begin across the State on Wednesday under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav will inaugurate the State-level camp in Visakhapatnam. Governor S Abdul Nazeer will participate in the event in Vijayawada.

The government will set up 14,500 medical camps, backed by 8,181 specialist doctors under the programme.

The Health Department has set an ambitious target of conducting health check-up for over one crore people, including women, children, and adolescents.

The camps will focus on screening women for non-communicable diseases. Children will be vaccinated at the camps.

Around 4,000 personnel from MEPMA, village and ward secretariats, Anganwadis, and the Health Department have been deployed.