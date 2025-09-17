Sribharat studies Singapore tourism model for Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumilli Sribharat undertook a study visit to Singapore to explore strategies for strengthening tourism in the city, with emphasis on sustainable development, technology integration, and improved visitor experiences.

As part of the visit, Sribharat toured Sentosa Island, Singapore’s leading tourist hub, where he was briefed by the management team on its development journey. Officials explained the measures that made Sentosa a global benchmark for tourism, including diversified attractions, international events, visitor-friendly infrastructure, and strict safety standards.

During the interactions, Sribharat discussed the scope for applying technology-driven models in Visakhapatnam. He highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in tourism management and safety monitoring, noting that such measures could improve both operational efficiency and visitor satisfaction.

The discussions also focused on Singapore’s sustainable tourism policies, particularly eco-tourism, adherence to Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) standards, waste management, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting. The MP observed that similar practices could be adapted to enhance natural attractions in Visakhapatnam, such as RK Beach and Kailasagiri, while ensuring environmental responsibility.

Sentosa officials presented details of the Sensoryscape Project, which uses Virtual Reality (VR) to provide immersive experiences to tourists. They also shared insights into the challenges faced during its implementation.