Swachh Bharat team visits Guntur to study best sanitation practices

GUNTUR: A three-member delegation from the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission arrived in Guntur on Tuesday to study the city’s sanitation and waste management practices, which recently earned it a top rank in the Swachh Super League Cities at the national level.

The team, comprising Lovely Bansal, Anirudh Marwa and Deepak, met Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu at his office, where they were briefed on the city’s initiatives. The officials will spend two days touring various locations to document successful models that contributed to Guntur’s recognition as one of India’s cleanest cities.

Commissioner Srinivasulu explained that sanitation in Guntur is organised on a micro-packet basis, with 350 households grouped to ensure 100% door-to-door garbage collection. Additional divisions, increased sanitation staff, dedicated vehicles and modern sweeping machines have been deployed to enhance the system.

He also noted that a Central Command Control Room will soon be established for real-time monitoring and improved supervision.

The delegation will examine how segregated household waste is transported separately to the Etukuru Road processing unit and the Jindal facility.