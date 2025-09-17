Temple land only for spiritual purposes: Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: AP High Court on Tuesday made it clear that the temple lands can only be used for religious and spiritual purposes, and district collectors have no authority to allocate them for other uses.

The Court also emphasised that courts are the permanent guardians of temple property and will always protect temple assets. It clarified that such lands should be used solely for spiritual, religious, and devotional purposes.

It may be noted be noted that, seeking allotment of the temple land belonging to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Godugupeta (Krishna District) located at Gollapudi in NTR district for a permanent annual exhibition under the banner of Vijayawada Utsav as well as proposing to allot 5 acres of the land for the golf course project, NTR District Collector wrote a letter to the Endowments Department on July 22, challenging this, advocates Sujay Kumar and others filed a petitions in the High Court.