Andhra Pradesh will be made dump yard-free: MAUD Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) P Narayana said the government is committed to making Andhra Pradesh free of dumping yards and urged people to actively support the Swachh Andhra and Swachh Bharat missions on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme in KP Nagar of Vijayawada, the MAUD Minister personally joined road-cleaning efforts. He said the government is implementing innovative initiatives under the theme “Swachh Utsavam” to promote clean urban spaces and scientific waste management while prioritising sanitation workers’ welfare.

Narayana highlighted the move toward a plastic-free lifestyle, noting that plastic bottles were already replaced with alternatives in the Secretariat and HoD offices. Similar steps will extend to all district offices from October 2.

He added that Swarnandhra-Swachh Andhra programmes with cleanliness themes will be held every third Saturday, with the Chief Minister’s participation. On development plans, Narayana announced that tenders for Amrut 2.0 projects would be invited soon, aiming to deliver clean tap water to every household within two years.

He said the government is balancing the Rs 10 lakh crore debt left by the previous regime with the implementation of the Super 6 schemes.

The Minister stated the State inherited 85 lakh tonnes of garbage, of which 83 lakh tonnes have already been cleared. The remaining waste will be removed within five days. He added that six new waste-to-energy plants will soon be established to ensure sustainable waste disposal.