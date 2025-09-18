AP’s rich biodiversity: Rare striped dolphins spotted off Visakhapatnam Coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pod of striped dolphins, uncommon in Andhra waters, was recently spotted off the coast of Visakhapatnam. The sighting was captured on video by Masenu, a fisherman from Muthyalammapalem, during a routine fishing trip.
Priyanka Vedula from the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT) confirmed the identification of the species, and said that while several types of dolphins are seen in the region, striped dolphins are not commonly observed here. Speaking to TNIE, she said the most frequently seen species in Vizag is the humpback dolphin, often visible from the shore. Spinner dolphins also inhabit these waters, mostly in deeper areas, though they occasionally come closer to the coast. Spotted dolphins are another species sometimes seen in the area.
“Spinners, striped and spotted dolphins are usually seen together when fishermen hunt for tunas in deeper waters,” she said.
Priyanka Vedula highlighted the lack of data on marine mammal populations along the east coast, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. “We don’t have baseline data to assess whether populations are increasing or decreasing. Even international reports show that this region is under-documented.”
To help fill this gap, ECCT is working with local fishermen and other stakeholders to raise awareness and improve reporting. “We are creating a network where fishermen are informed about the protocols to follow when dolphins are spotted or found ashore, whether alive or dead. For instance, they are advised to inform the forest department and NGOs like us,” she said.
The recent video was shared through this network. “These sightings may not be rare for the fishermen who go out regularly, but the data often doesn’t reach researchers or the public. That’s what we aim to change.”
Priyanka clarified that while such dolphins may occasionally be seen, their presence in Andhra waters is still considered uncommon due to the lack of previous records.
“During one of our shore walks, we even found a sea slug species that was last documented in Vizag 180 years ago. This shows the biodiversity we have, but also how much of it is undocumented.”
She said striped dolphins are more commonly seen in other States, and most people in Andhra are unaware of their presence. “We have the diversity, but we lack the data. That’s what we’re working on.”
The species was identified with the help of the Marine Mammal Research and Conservation Network of India (www.marinemammals.in).