AP’s rich biodiversity: Rare striped dolphins spotted off Visakhapatnam Coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pod of striped dolphins, uncommon in Andhra waters, was recently spotted off the coast of Visakhapatnam. The sighting was captured on video by Masenu, a fisherman from Muthyalammapalem, during a routine fishing trip.

Priyanka Vedula from the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT) confirmed the identification of the species, and said that while several types of dolphins are seen in the region, striped dolphins are not commonly observed here. Speaking to TNIE, she said the most frequently seen species in Vizag is the humpback dolphin, often visible from the shore. Spinner dolphins also inhabit these waters, mostly in deeper areas, though they occasionally come closer to the coast. Spotted dolphins are another species sometimes seen in the area.

“Spinners, striped and spotted dolphins are usually seen together when fishermen hunt for tunas in deeper waters,” she said.

Priyanka Vedula highlighted the lack of data on marine mammal populations along the east coast, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. “We don’t have baseline data to assess whether populations are increasing or decreasing. Even international reports show that this region is under-documented.”