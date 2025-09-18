Dispute over Rs 90,000 loan leads to death of two people in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A financial dispute over a Rs 90,000 loan spiralled into tragedy in Phanidam village of Sattenapalli mandal, leaving two people dead and two others in critical condition on Wednesday.

Police said Srinivasa Rao (52), a farmer, had lent Rs 90,000 to his acquaintance Dasari Venkateswarlu about six months ago. Despite repeated reminders, Venkateswarlu allegedly avoided repayment.

On Tuesday evening, Srinivasa Rao’s wife Poornakumari (47) and son Venkatesh (23) visited Venkateswarlu’s house to press for repayment. Upset by the confrontation, Venkateswarlu allegedly consumed pesticide in a suicide attempt.

Poornakumari rushed home to inform Srinivasa Rao. The family grew distressed. They later learned Venkateswarlu had been admitted to a private hospital in Guntur in critical condition. Srinivasa Rao consumed pesticide on Wednesday. Poornakumari and Venkatesh then jumped into a well.

Police recovered Poornakumari’s body. Search operations continue for Venkatesh. Sattenapalli rural police registered a case and began investigating the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050, Tele Manas at 14416 (available 24/7), or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)