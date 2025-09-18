Google Data Centre in Vizag next month: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu stated that the Andhra Pradesh government remains accessible to industrialists, committed to promoting ease and speed of doing business. He attended the CII-Global Capability Centre Business Summit in Visakhapatnam alongside Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, releasing a CII report.

Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s skilled human resources meeting industrial needs, noting double-digit growth assured with the Centre and State under the same party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has made India a strong economy, projected to become the third-largest by 2028. Andhra Pradesh aims to be a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047. Initiatives like “One Family-One Entrepreneur” and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub nurture entrepreneurs and ideas.

Naidu said the state overcame post-bifurcation challenges but lost opportunities during 2019-24 due to circumstances; now a responsible government is in place.

AP’s long coastline boosts the economy via port-based industries. The government focuses on logistics, integrating ports, airports, roads, and railways to cut costs, developing under the PPP model.