Google Data Centre in Vizag next month: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu stated that the Andhra Pradesh government remains accessible to industrialists, committed to promoting ease and speed of doing business. He attended the CII-Global Capability Centre Business Summit in Visakhapatnam alongside Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, releasing a CII report.
Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s skilled human resources meeting industrial needs, noting double-digit growth assured with the Centre and State under the same party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has made India a strong economy, projected to become the third-largest by 2028. Andhra Pradesh aims to be a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047. Initiatives like “One Family-One Entrepreneur” and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub nurture entrepreneurs and ideas.
Naidu said the state overcame post-bifurcation challenges but lost opportunities during 2019-24 due to circumstances; now a responsible government is in place.
AP’s long coastline boosts the economy via port-based industries. The government focuses on logistics, integrating ports, airports, roads, and railways to cut costs, developing under the PPP model.
State lost development opportunities during 2019-24, says Naidu
Naidu said the state overcame post-bifurcation challenges but lost opportunities during 2019-24 due to circumstances; now a responsible government is in place.
Andhra Pradesh’s long coastline boosts the economy via port-based industries. The government focuses on logistics, integrating ports, airports, roads, and railways to cut costs, developing under the PPP model. Bhogapuram International Airport will be ready by August 2026. “Airports at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Kadapa, Orvakal, and Puttaparthi connect the state,” he added.
An Amaravati international airport is planned.
A Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai bullet train is proposed; Amaravati’s greenfield capital development links Vijayawada and Guntur. Naidu announced a Google Data Centre in Visakhapatnam next month; India’s first Quantum Valley is being set up. The “Sanjeevani Project” with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works on digital health records. “Data Lake” interconnects government departments; citizen services use WhatsApp governance. Feedback-based ratings, like private companies, ensure public service quality. Naidu praised the Centre’s GST reforms as a game-changer.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India’s positioning as a leading global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Nearly 50% of GCCs worldwide operate in India; over half GCC professionals outside India are Indian-origin. The government pursues “policy-led leadership” beyond fiscal measures, creating a supportive ecosystem.
Sitharaman identified three GCC growth pillars: infrastructure, education-skilling, and facilitative governance. Capital investment rose from 1.7% GDP (2013-14) to 4.1% (2024-25), adding 88 airports, 31,000 km of rail tracks, and 60% highway network growth. States got Rs 3.6 lakh crore 50-year interest-free loans for capital assets.
Over 1.6 crore youth trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana; PM Internship Scheme links talent-jobs. A Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation scheme encourages private investment in emerging sectors.
Governance reforms include simplified company registration, faster exits, 42,000 compliances removed, and 1,500 outdated laws gone. GST reforms benefit technology. Commending AP’s proactive approach with Google, quantum, and space facilities, Sitharaman said aligning policies boosts India’s GCC sector, achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.