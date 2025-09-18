GST reforms will reduce burden on people: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been simplified to reduce the burden on people while ensuring wider acceptance.

“The reforms will help strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat,” she said.

At a GST outreach and interaction programme, ‘Next Gen GST Reforms,’ held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, she interacted with representatives of trade associations, and clarified their queries. Later, through a presentation, she explained the revised GST structure, past reforms, and items exempted from tax.

She said the earlier four tax slabs of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% have now been streamlined into two slabs of 5% and 18%. “Almost 99% of the items earlier under the 12% slab are now under 5%, while about 90% of the items under the 28% slab have been moved to 18%. The changes will come into effect from September 22, and will ease expenses for poor and middle-class families,” she said.