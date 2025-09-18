Miniature models of Amaravati government complexes unveiled

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has unveiled miniature models of the upcoming government complexes in Amaravati, offering the public a glimpse of the capital city’s future infrastructure. Designed to provide a first-hand experience of the proposed developments, the models showcase the architectural vision behind the new administrative hub.

The complexes include the iconic Legislative Assembly, the High Court, a 50-storey Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, four 42-storey Head of Department (HoD) Towers, and the General Administration Department (GAD) Complex. The display also features advanced metro lines, an iconic bridge, and other major transport and infrastructure facilities planned for Amaravati.

These models reflect the government’s commitment to delivering landmark structures as promised to the people of Andhra Pradesh. They are currently on display at the 11th Amaravati Property Festival, organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Central Zone, under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The festival will begin from September 19 to 21.

Following the three-day exhibition, the models will be relocated to the APCRDA Project Office at Lingayapalem, where they will remain open for public viewing.