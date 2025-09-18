Minister Gottipati hits out at Jagan for ‘false propaganda’ on medical colleges

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of spreading false propaganda regarding medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

He clarified that the government was not moving towards privatisation but building quality institutions with support from the public, philanthropists, and the State.

During his visit to Vinukonda in Palnadu district, the Minister inaugurated a bus stop built with the help of Srililavathi Foundation, participated in a women’s empowerment rally, and celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by cutting a cake. He also inaugurated stalls set up by self-help groups and entrepreneurs.

Addressing the gathering, Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the coalition government had turned its “Super 6” schemes into a “super hit” within just 15 months of coming to power despite financial challenges.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP regime destroyed institutions, pushed the state into debt, and set the State back by 20 years. Highlighting welfare measures, the Minister said 63 lakh people now receive pensions worth Rs 33,000 crore annually.

He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for increasing pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, and accused Jagan of delaying even smaller hikes.