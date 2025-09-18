Monsoon Session of Andhra's Assembly from today

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature from Thursday.

According to sources, as the opposition YSRCP is expected to boycott the Assembly session, it is going to be a smooth affair. However, the YSRCP, which has a majority in the AP Legislative Council, will attend the Council to confront the NDA government on various people’s issues.

While the Assembly Session will commence at 9 am, the Council will start at 10 am. Business in both the Houses will begin with the Question Hour. Later, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting will be held to fix the number of days, and the agenda. The session is likely to be held for one week.

A high-level meeting was chaired by Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju on Wednesday on the conduct of the session. Along with the Chief Secretary, the DGP and several higher officials attended the meeting, and discussed the conduct of the session, and also security arrangements to be made at the Assembly.

The Speaker directed officials to provide answers to the questions of MLAs in time.