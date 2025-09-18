Sanjeevani healthcare initiative soon: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government will soon roll out a new healthcare initiative named ‘Sanjeevani’. Speaking at the Swasth Nari-Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan programme held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said the scheme aims to integrate Ayushman Bharat, NTR health services, and global medical knowledge to deliver doorstep healthcare to citizens.
The Chief Minister said the project is being developed in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and TCS. As part of the initiative, health records for nearly five crore people will be created to ensure better access and treatment.
He symbolically compared ‘Sanjeevani’ to the mythical herb from the ‘Ramayana’, noting that the initiative is intended to save lives, and strengthen healthcare delivery in the State.
Naidu said, “The State government has allocated Rs 19,264 crore for healthcare this year. Even if one member of the family falls sick, the entire household suffers. With rising hospital costs, we have introduced a Universal Health Insurance Scheme, providing coverage up to Rs 2.5 lakh for every family. For the poor, the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust covers treatment expenses up to Rs 25 lakh.”
He highlighted that 13,944 health camps would be conducted across Andhra Pradesh from September 17 to October 2, offering free medical check-up for hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast, and cervical cancers, and tuberculosis. Specialist doctors will provide services at the camps. “September 17 to October 16 is being observed as National Nutrition Month with a focus on healthy practices,” he said.
Naidu noted that under the Project Sanjeevani, health records are being digitised with the support of TCS and the Gates Foundation. Medical devices manufactured at Visakhapatnam’s MedTech Zone are being exported globally.
The Chief Minister further underlined women’s welfare as central to the government’s agenda, pointing to initiatives such as Talliki Vandanam, three free gas cylinders under the Deepam scheme, and free travel for women under Stree Shakti. He observed that DWCRA groups have improved women’s financial status, with savings crossing Rs 20,000 crore, and noted that only 2% of DWCRA women had defaulted on loans, which he described as a sign of financial discipline.
“Visakhapatnam is one of the best cities in the country. Soon Google will establish its presence here, and in the future, Visakhapatnam will emerge as one of India’s leading cities,” he said.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joined the event, which also featured a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address.