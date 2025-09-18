Sanjeevani healthcare initiative soon: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the Andhra Pradesh government will soon roll out a new healthcare initiative named ‘Sanjeevani’. Speaking at the Swasth Nari-Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan programme held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he said the scheme aims to integrate Ayushman Bharat, NTR health services, and global medical knowledge to deliver doorstep healthcare to citizens.

The Chief Minister said the project is being developed in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and TCS. As part of the initiative, health records for nearly five crore people will be created to ensure better access and treatment.

He symbolically compared ‘Sanjeevani’ to the mythical herb from the ‘Ramayana’, noting that the initiative is intended to save lives, and strengthen healthcare delivery in the State.

Naidu said, “The State government has allocated Rs 19,264 crore for healthcare this year. Even if one member of the family falls sick, the entire household suffers. With rising hospital costs, we have introduced a Universal Health Insurance Scheme, providing coverage up to Rs 2.5 lakh for every family. For the poor, the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust covers treatment expenses up to Rs 25 lakh.”