Seven killed as car, truck collide in Nellore

NELLORE: As many as seven people lost their lives when a car collided head-on with a speeding truck near Peramana village in Sangam mandal of Nellore district on Wednesday morning. The impact was so severe that the car was dragged for some distance and completely mangled, leaving no chance of survival for its occupants.

Police identified the victims as Talluru Srinivasulu (36), his wife Talluru Radha (38), Sesham Saramma (40), Challagundla Lakshmi (40), Challagundla Srinivasulu (40), Sesham Vengayya (38), and car driver Katti Brahmayya (24). The group was travelling from Nellore to Pamur to visit an ailing relative.

Eyewitnesses said the collision was so powerful that all the passengers died instantly. Locals rushed to the scene and attempted to rescue those trapped inside the vehicle, but their efforts failed as the victims had already succumbed.

Sangam police arrived at the site, inquired into the incident, and shifted the bodies for postmortem. Authorities registered a case and launched an investigation.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to provide full support and assistance. He also ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident and instructed strict action against those found responsible.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the accident and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families. He expressed anguish at the recurring accidents on the busy highway stretch and criticised the Highway Authority’s negligence in ensuring road safety. He urged immediate action to widen the highway into a four-lane road and directed regional officials of the NHAI to submit proposals to the Centre without delay.