33 diarrhoea cases reported in Andhra's Guntur, admin on alert

GUNTUR: Health authorities have stepped up preventive measures after 33 diarrhoea cases were reported from 17 localities in Guntur city and district over the past few days. Doctors clarified that all patients are in stable condition and there is no cause for alarm.

Medical teams at the Government General Hospital confirmed that the cases were not linked to drinking water contamination but were likely due to the consumption of unhygienic food.

Speaking to the TNIE, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Vijaya Lakshmi said the cases were sporadic and not concentrated in any single locality.

“There is no need to panic. As a precaution, door-to-door surveys will be conducted in the affected areas to identify any new cases, and necessary action will be taken immediately,” she said. Cases have been reported from Old Guntur, Redla Bazaar, Buchayya Thota, Hanumayya Nagar, Tarakaram Nagar, Bhagyanagar, Railway Station, Srinagar, Donka Road, Sampath Nagar, Ramireddy Pet, RTC Colony, Mangaladas Nagar, Nallacheruvu, Obul Naidu Palem, Tenali, and Tadepalli.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified sanitation drives, launched bleaching operations, and urged residents to consume boiled and cooled water. A helpline has been set up to receive complaints regarding unsafe water supply. GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu also clarified that water was not responsible for the reported cases.