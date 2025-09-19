Action taken in Tirupati stampede, Simhachalam wall collapse, says Endowments Minister Anam

VIJAYAWADA: During Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Thursday, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy revealed that criminal action was initiated against V Ramana Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, K Haranath Reddy, Director of Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanashala, and the in-charge of Ramananidu High School Token Centre, in connection with the tragic stampede during Vaikunta Ekadasi at Tirupati in January 2025.

The minister also stated that suitable action would be taken against M Gowthami, Joint Executive Officer (JEO), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), based on the findings of the Judicial Commission led by retired Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, constituted to probe the incident. He made the disclosure during a heated debate on the question raised by YSRCP MLCs.

In a related development, the TTD has transferred and relieved M Gowthami and S Sreedhar, IPS, Chief Vigilance & Security Officer, TTD, with alternative arrangements made.

Suspension orders were also served on K Haranath Reddy, who was responsible for SSD tokens and darshan tickets.

As a humanitarian measure, TTD sanctioned Rs 2.56 crore as ex gratia, disbursing Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to the severely injured, and Rs 2 lakh to other injured devotees.