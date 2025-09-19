Andhra Pradesh assembly monsoon session to run for eight days with two-day break

VIJAYAWADA: The Monsoon Session of the AP Legislative Assembly commenced on Thursday. As expected, the YSRCP abstained from the House. MLAs of the ruling TDP went to the Assembly after garlanding the statue of party founder NT Rama Rao at Venkatapalem.

After the completion of the Question Hour, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, held under the leadership of Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, decided to continue the Session till September 27 with eight working days. Sources say that though it was initially decided to conduct the House till September 30 with 10 working days, later it was changed to hold the Session till September 27.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav and Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu from the TDP, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar from the JSP and P Vishnu Kumar Raju from the BJP, attended the BAC meeting and fixed the agenda of the Assembly for the current Session.