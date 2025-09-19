Andhra Pradesh will get 13,050 MT of additional urea: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu announced on Thursday that the Central Government had allocated 13,050 metric tonnes of urea to the State. The urea consignment is expected to arrive at Gangavaram Port by September 20.

Speaking to the media, Atchannaidu emphasised that the State has adequate urea reserves and is taking proactive various measures to prevent fertiliser shortages.

He reassured farmers that there is no need for concern, as the coalition government is fully committed to their welfare. The minister highlighted that the allocation, secured through Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts, reflects the Centre’s prioritisation of AP’s agricultural needs.

He said the government is focused on addressing farmers’ challenges comprehensively. This includes increasing farmers’ income and ensuring marketing for their produce.