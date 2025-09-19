Andhra solar capacity crosses 5,000 MW mark, Energy Minister tells House

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s ground-mounted solar power capacity reached 5,006.35 MW as of June 30, 2025, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced during the State Legislative Assembly’s Question Hour on Thursday.

Responding to MLA Battula Balaramakrishna’s query, the minister highlighted the State’s goal to expand solar capacity to 78.50 GW under the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024.

Gottipati outlined initiatives to boost solar infrastructure, including 2,138 kW rooftop solar panels installed in model schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya hostels.

Tenders for 3,550 kW solar systems across 415 schools under the PM SHRI scheme are underway. Additionally, the government is accelerating 130 MW of rooftop solar installations on public and panchayat buildings to promote clean energy. To ensure the PM Surya Ghar scheme’s success, Gottipati urged bankers to cooperate fully, noting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s engagement with them for support. The State is providing free rooftop solar systems to eligible SC/ST consumers to reduce their electricity costs, emphasizing inclusive energy access.

The minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for ruining the power sector by driving away renewable energy investors and imposing nine electricity tariff hikes.

During the TDP 2014–19 tenure, the State achieved 9 GW of renewable energy capacity, but YSRCP’s policies turned Andhra Pradesh from a power-surplus to a power-deficit State, neglecting its vast potential for power generation, the Energy Minister said.