AP High Court slams APPSC over Group-1 evaluation lapses

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court, during hearings on the Group-1 Mains examination case, came down heavily on the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The court asked APPSC what exactly had been happening for 65 days at Haailand Resorts in Mangalagiri, if evaluation of answer scripts did not take place there.

Observing that nearly Rs 20 lakh was spent and police personnel were deployed, the bench remarked that Haailand evaluation was central to the case. The court questioned APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu as to he had told the media that results would be declared soon, if no evaluation had taken place there.

The division bench of Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Hariharanath Sharma pointed out that APPSC had failed to lodge a complaint about irregularities immediately after the single bench judge’s verdict in March 2024, but waited for nearly a year instead. It observed that APPSC was withholding facts and was “playing with the lives of thousands of candidates.”