Guntur-Vijayawada bypass to open by Sankranti

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Thursday assured that the Guntur–Vijayawada West Bypass bridge will open for public use by Sankranti.

While inspecting the bypass works with NHAI officials, Chandrasekhar criticised the previous YSRCP regime for poorly planned projects that forced travellers to take longer routes.

He said the new link would provide crucial connectivity from Guntur through Gollapudi to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

“The construction, which began during the TDP government between 2014 and 2019, was derailed after YSRCP came to power. The present coalition government is now resolving these issues through a well-planned Outer Ring Road project,” he stated.

The minister directed officials to prepare plans for a foot overbridge near the underpass at Highland to prevent inconvenience to local residents.

An allocation of Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for the bridge. He added that pending works, including underpasses, will be completed by the end of December and the bypass dedicated to the public before Sankranti.

Chandrasekhar also inspected the Nandivelugu Road Over Bridge (ROB) works at the old bus stand in Guntur.

Expressing dissatisfaction over slow progress, he warned officials to expedite construction within the set timeframe. “Any further laxity will not be tolerated,” he said.