TTD fully geared up for Brahmotsavams rush, says Chairman BR Naidu

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been fully prepared for the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams as lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit Tirumala, TTD Chairman BR Naidu said.

Speaking to the TNIE, the TTD Chairman said extensive arrangements are in place, from Alipiri to the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Venkateswara temple, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims.

“Hundreds of workers are enhancing the ghat roads, recently upgraded with traffic signboards, road studs, and other safety measures. TTD Vigilance and traffic police have been deployed to regulate the vehicle flow, and round-the-clock traffic has been allowed on Garuda Seva Day,” he explained.

On September 24, the first day of Brahmotsavams, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirumala. The Alipiri entrance has been adorned with illuminations, and floral decorations, complemented by a new Go-Vratha Pooja Complex and an 11-lane security checkpoint.

Naidu highlighted the blooming of rare flowers, enhancing Tirumala’s natural charm. Ring roads, pathways, guest houses, and Vaikuntam Complex have been illuminated with mythological displays, visible from 50 km away.