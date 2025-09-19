Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary reviews Dasara arrangements

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary on Tuesday inspected the ongoing arrangements for the upcoming Dasara celebrations, scheduled to begin on September 22 at Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.

The MLA, accompanied by temple Executive Officer Seena Nayak and alliance leaders, reviewed works at queue lines, ghat road, Rathnam Centre, Canal Road, and surrounding areas before having darshan of the goddess.

He directed officials to coordinate, prioritise smooth darshan for devotees, and immediately bring issues to his notice.

“We will conduct this year’s festivities in a grander manner than last year,” Sujana said. He added that cooperation from Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao and Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, along with alliance leaders, would ensure successful celebrations.

The MLA said measures are under way to address past challenges with plans for holding areas, traffic regulation, and parking arrangements. He also announced that the prestigious Vijayawada Utsav would be organised in a grand manner alongside Dasara. NTR district BJP president Adduri Sriram and others participated.