World Suicide Prevention Week held at AIIMS Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: With a focus on tackling mental health stigma and encouraging open conversations, AIIMS Mangalagiri observed World Suicide Prevention Week 2025 from September 10 to 16.

The programme, themed “Changing the Narrative on Suicide: Starting the Conversation,” featured a series of initiatives aimed at students and the community.

The observance began under the leadership of Prof. Ahanthem Santa Singh, Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri, with participation from faculty, residents, and students.

An awareness kit and distribution of information material at the OPD marked the opening day, followed by a candlelight march symbolising solidarity and remembrance.

Community outreach activities were held at UPHC Ramachandrapuram and PHC Nuthakki, where sessions on mental health were combined with Tele-MANAS interactions.

A major highlight was the Director’s address and pledge ceremony, where 555 participants took the “Let’s Talk” pledge, committing to foster dialogue on mental well-being. To provide direct support, the institute launched a Student Suicide Prevention Helpline (7331115179).