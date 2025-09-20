23-year-old Agniveer from Bapatla dies in Rajasthan; exact cause of death undisclosed

GUNTUR: An Agniveer soldier from Bapatla district, Medipoyina Venkata Durgareddy (23), died while on duty in Rajasthan, plunging his native village, Vedullapalli Kottapalem, into deep mourning.

Durgareddy had joined the Indian Army two years ago under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. He passed away on Thursday night, though the exact cause of death remains undisclosed. Officials confirmed his family was immediately informed.

His mortal remains are expected to arrive by Saturday morning, with full military honours likely to be accorded.

Locals remembered his childhood dream of serving the nation and his unwavering commitment to joining the armed forces.

Public representatives, including MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad, Bapatla MLA Vegesna Narendra Varma, and State Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare Association president Sambasiva Rao, visited the bereaved family and offered condolences.