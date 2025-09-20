Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves verdict on Group-1 Main appeals

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Friday reserved its judgment on a batch of appeals concerning the APPSC Group-1 Mains examinations. The Division Bench, comprising Justices Battu Devanand and Hariharanath Sharma, directed all parties to submit written arguments, if any, by Monday.

The dispute originates from the 2018 Group-1 notification. Allegations of widespread irregularities in the evaluation of answer sheets led a Single Judge to annul the APPSC’s selection list, which had been released on 26 May 2022. The court ordered that the Mains be reconducted and the recruitment process completed within six months, as per its ruling dated 13 March 2024.

Challenging this decision, the APPSC and several employees who had secured appointments under the 2018 notification approached the Division Bench. Concurrently, other petitioners filed appeals contesting specific aspects of the Single Judge’s verdict.

Senior advocates Jandyala Ravi Shankar, KS Murthy, Shaik Saleem and Jonnalagadda Sudhir, representing unsuccessful candidates, argued that 62 per cent of those selected through digital evaluation failed in subsequent manual evaluation. They further contended that candidates from Telugu-medium backgrounds were disproportionately affected.