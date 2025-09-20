Andhra Pradesh liquor scam: SIT grills YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy for five hours

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the high-profile Andhra Pradesh liquor scam questioned Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy, the fourth accused in the liquor scam case, for over five hours on Friday.

Mithun Reddy was shifted from Rajahmundry jail to the SIT office in Vijayawada for further interrogation on Saturday. The MP is scheduled to face another round of further interrogation on Saturday.

Officials questioned him on alleged illicit collections from distilleries, business entities, and property acquisitions. Reddy said all assets were declared in his election affidavit, denied links to certain firms, and his phone may be sent to the FSL for analysis.