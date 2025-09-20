Chaos in Legislative Council over ‘medical colleges in PPP mode’

VIJAYAWADA: Pandemonium prevailed in the Legislative Council on Friday, the second day of the Monsoon session, as YSRCP members disrupted proceedings, demanding an immediate debate on ‘Medical colleges in PPP (public-private partnership) mode’. The opposition’s actions led to multiple adjournments, halting the session’s progress.
Before the question hour concluded, YSRCP MLCs stormed the Well of the House, pressing for an urgent discussion on the topic. Despite the government agreeing to a short debate, the opposition insisted on immediate action, leading to chaos.
Only five questions were answered during the question hour before the situation escalated. YSRCP members rushed the podium, demanding an adjournment motion on the ‘Privatisation of Medical Colleges’.
Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju attempted to restore order, urging members to return to their seats, but his efforts were in vain, resulting in a brief adjournment.
When the session resumed, the YSRCP members persisted, chanting anti-establishment slogans at the podium. In retaliation, MLCs from the ruling coalition countered with their own protest, holding placards and raising slogans against the YSRCP, further intensifying the disorder.
The Chairman informed the opposition that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) had already scheduled a short discussion on the medical colleges issue, addressing their core demand. However, his appeals to the Leader of the Opposition, Botcha Satyanarayana, to control his party members went unanswered, with Satyanarayana remaining silent as his colleagues continued their protest.
The Chairman then called upon Finance Minister Payyavuala Keshav to present a statement on GST as per the day’s agenda. Keshav, however, insisted that the House be brought to order first.
With the YSRCP members ignoring repeated requests to cooperate, and the ruling coalition’s counter-protest adding to the chaos, the Chairman had no choice but to adjourn the Council for the day.
Later in the day, during his presentation on irrigation in the State Assembly, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at the YSRCP for ‘misleading people’ over the ongoing medical colleges row, while strongly defending the PPP model as cost-effective and future-ready.
“There is no loss in our policy. Under YSRCP, fees were collected even in government medical colleges under ‘payment quota’ and ‘management quota.’ Our PPP model ensures quality, affordability, and government ownership,” he argued, citing the Jagerupadu power project as a successful precedent.
“Take the example of the Jagerupadu power project. It was allocated to GVK, which completed construction, operated it successfully, and later handed it back to the government after the concession period. Now, the project is debt-free and belongs entirely to the state.”
“If we had not taken timely initiatives, we would not even have the engineering colleges that exist today. My commitment has always been to create long-term assets for future generations,” Naidu added.