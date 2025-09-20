Chaos in Legislative Council over ‘medical colleges in PPP mode’

VIJAYAWADA: Pandemonium prevailed in the Legislative Council on Friday, the second day of the Monsoon session, as YSRCP members disrupted proceedings, demanding an immediate debate on ‘Medical colleges in PPP (public-private partnership) mode’. The opposition’s actions led to multiple adjournments, halting the session’s progress.

Before the question hour concluded, YSRCP MLCs stormed the Well of the House, pressing for an urgent discussion on the topic. Despite the government agreeing to a short debate, the opposition insisted on immediate action, leading to chaos.

Only five questions were answered during the question hour before the situation escalated. YSRCP members rushed the podium, demanding an adjournment motion on the ‘Privatisation of Medical Colleges’.

Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju attempted to restore order, urging members to return to their seats, but his efforts were in vain, resulting in a brief adjournment.

When the session resumed, the YSRCP members persisted, chanting anti-establishment slogans at the podium. In retaliation, MLCs from the ruling coalition countered with their own protest, holding placards and raising slogans against the YSRCP, further intensifying the disorder.