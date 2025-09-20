CM Chandrababu Naidu responds positively to Minister Ramprasad Reddy’s plea over HNSS Canal

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport, Youth, and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly and submitted a representation regarding the urgent completion of the Srinivaspuram Mandipalli Nagireddy Handri-Neeva (HNSS) Main Canal works.

The proposed irrigation project, once completed, will provide water to 25,000 acres across Rayachoti, Chinnamandem, and Sambepalli mandals, while also boosting groundwater levels, the minister explained.

As part of Phase-1 of the Handri-Neeva Main Canal project, construction works worth Rs 450 crore are set to begin soon through a tender process, following the minister’s request to the Chief Minister.

Responding positively, CM Chandrababu Naidu assured Ramprasad Reddy that the construction of the Handri-Neeva Main Canal will commence shortly.