CM Chandrababu Naidu roots for ‘One State-One Water’ concept to fight drought

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that effective water management could make Andhra Pradesh drought-free. During a discussion on irrigation in the State Assembly on Friday, he announced that the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project will be completed by December 2025.
Making a PowerPoint presentation on the irrigation sector, Naidu rooted for the ‘One State-One Water’ concept to promote optimal water management. He highlighted the coalition government’s efforts in advancing irrigation projects, and outlined plans to ensure sustainable water use.
He also presented a video exposing the previous YSRCP government’s mismanagement of irrigation projects. Naidu described the interlinking of rivers as a game-changer for water conservation, and agricultural productivity, noting that Andhra Pradesh was the first State in India to undertake such projects.
He stressed the urgent need to prevent water wastage, revealing that 3,782 TMC of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers flowed into the sea this season alone—2,882 TMC from the Godavari, and 892 TMC from the Krishna.
He estimated that up to 5,000 TMC of Godavari water may go waste this year if not utilised effectively. “Every day, we lose 50 TMC from the Godavari, and 24 TMC from the Krishna. This is a loss we cannot afford,” Naidu remarked.
To address this, he proposed interlinking of rivers like the Vamsadhara and Nagavali to optimise water use. He highlighted that transferring 200 TMC of Godavari water to Banakacherla could transform Rayalaseema into a lush, agriculturally prosperous region.
“By linking rivers like the Vamsadhara with the Penna, we can store water in reservoirs like Somasila and Kandaleru during floods, ensuring year-round availability,” he explained.
Naidu also referenced the national river interlinking vision, initiated under a task force led by Suresh Prabhu, aimed at connecting major rivers like the Ganga and Cauvery. He advocated for intra-state river linking as a stepping stone to inter-State projects. “If all States link their rivers internally, India can become a global hub for food production,” he observed.
The Chief Minister highlighted the coalition government’s achievements, noting that it has provided water to 1.06 crore acres, and invested Rs 12,000 crore on irrigation since taking office. He announced plans to allocate Rs 60,000 crore over the next five years to the Water Resources Department. The department was praised for filling 94 per cent of reservoirs, with a current storage of 1,040 TMC of water. Despite a 2.1 per cent rainfall deficit this year, groundwater levels have risen by 1.5 metres, reaching 8.43 metres, with the availability of 697 TMC. Naidu emphasised recharging groundwater, and filling rural tanks to eradicate drought.
The Chief Minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting key projects like Polavaram and Pattiseema. He noted that the Pattiseema transferred 439 TMC of water to the Krishna delta, enabling water supply to Rayalaseema, but the project was underutilised by the previous regime due to political motives.
The Handri-Neeva project, revitalised with Rs 3,800 crore in 100 days, is set to irrigate Rayalaseema with 3,850 cusecs of water. Naidu also outlined plans for North Andhra, with Rs 2,097 crore for projects like Vamsadhara Phase 2, and Rayalaseema, where Rs 7,803 crore will fund initiatives like Upper Penna.
Naidu concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustainable water management through river interlinking and efficient resource use. The short discussion initiated by Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu saw the participation of MLAs from different regions, highlighting the requirements of their respective constituencies, pending projects, and needed funds.