CM Chandrababu Naidu roots for ‘One State-One Water’ concept to fight drought

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that effective water management could make Andhra Pradesh drought-free. During a discussion on irrigation in the State Assembly on Friday, he announced that the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project will be completed by December 2025.

Making a PowerPoint presentation on the irrigation sector, Naidu rooted for the ‘One State-One Water’ concept to promote optimal water management. He highlighted the coalition government’s efforts in advancing irrigation projects, and outlined plans to ensure sustainable water use.

He also presented a video exposing the previous YSRCP government’s mismanagement of irrigation projects. Naidu described the interlinking of rivers as a game-changer for water conservation, and agricultural productivity, noting that Andhra Pradesh was the first State in India to undertake such projects.

He stressed the urgent need to prevent water wastage, revealing that 3,782 TMC of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers flowed into the sea this season alone—2,882 TMC from the Godavari, and 892 TMC from the Krishna.

He estimated that up to 5,000 TMC of Godavari water may go waste this year if not utilised effectively. “Every day, we lose 50 TMC from the Godavari, and 24 TMC from the Krishna. This is a loss we cannot afford,” Naidu remarked.

To address this, he proposed interlinking of rivers like the Vamsadhara and Nagavali to optimise water use. He highlighted that transferring 200 TMC of Godavari water to Banakacherla could transform Rayalaseema into a lush, agriculturally prosperous region.

“By linking rivers like the Vamsadhara with the Penna, we can store water in reservoirs like Somasila and Kandaleru during floods, ensuring year-round availability,” he explained.