Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan says no harassment of industrialists allowed
VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that steps will be taken to control industrial pollution, Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan has said the coalition government will not give scope to a situation that terrorises industrialists.
“If anyone wants the continuation of the policies of the previous regime, it is not possible in the coalition government,” he averred.
The Deputy Chief Minister held a review meeting with Pollution Control Board (PCB) Chairman Krishnaiah, and other officials in his chambers in the Assembly on Friday over the remarks made by TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on industrial pollution, and against the PCB Chairman during the Question Hour.
“The comments made by the MLA against the PCB Chairman are in the nature of threatening, and targeting a person with personal intentions,” he observed.
When asked what forced the MLA to make such comments, the PCB Chairman informed that a complaint was lodged against Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd in February. Action was taken based on the complaint after conducting an inquiry, he said.
Directing the PCB Chairman to submit a comprehensive report on the issue, Pawan Kalyan said it will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
During the Question Hour, Pawan Kalyan explained various initiatives being implemented by the government to minimise plastic pollution. Intervening, Bonda raised doubts on the very functioning of the PCB, and said he is unaware whether the PCB having board, and whether it is functioning or not. He went on to say that whenever they approach the PCB Chairman for any work, he uses the name of the Deputy CM as if to say the latter is against doing any work without his knowledge.
“Krishnaiah appears to be not working. Whenever he is approached, he says the Deputy CM has asked him not to do it,” Bonda said. The remarks of Bonda against the PCB Chairman on the floor of the House had raised eyebrows.
Commending the action plan announced by the Deputy CM for controlling plastic pollution, Bonda said factories’ pollution is also a cause for concern. Ramky pharma unit belonging to YSRCP MP A Ayodhya Rami Reddy had diverted the waste directly into the sea in Visakhapatnam, he said.
Bonda sought to know under whose influence the PCB Chairman is there, and what is coming in his way to take action against Ramky industry.
Mentioning that all the canals in Vijayawada were filled with plastic waste though the PCB headquarters is located in the city itself, the TDP MLA urged the Deputy CM to ensure the proper functioning of the PCB.
In his reply, Pawan Kalyan said steps will be taken for the proper functioning of the PCB as there is a shortage of employees in it now.
Pawan Kalyan pointed out that first action should be initiated by the local bodies concerned if there were any irregularities in the functioning of PCB as alleged by the TDP MLA.
The Deputy CM made it clear that the PCB alone is not accountable for all issues.
While assuring Bonda that the issue raised by him with regard to Ramky pharma will be taken into consideration, the Deputy CM, however, faulted him for limiting to raise an individual case. “You named only Ramky, but I am aware of about 25 to 50 such industries causing environmental pollution,” he said.
Mentioning that show-cause notices were issued to Ramky pharma, and action was taken, Pawan Kalyan said many industries should be closed in case of strict enforcement of the pollution control measures.
“Though we are aware of the pollution caused by PVC flex banners, we could not impose a sudden ban as a large number of people will lose their jobs. There is no industry without causing environmental pollution. Even the Chief Minister is of the opinion that the PCB should act as a regulating body instead of focusing more on strict enforcement of norms as it will lead to closure of industries, rendering a large number of people jobless,” the Deputy CM explained.