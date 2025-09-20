Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan says no harassment of industrialists allowed

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that steps will be taken to control industrial pollution, Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan has said the coalition government will not give scope to a situation that terrorises industrialists.

“If anyone wants the continuation of the policies of the previous regime, it is not possible in the coalition government,” he averred.

The Deputy Chief Minister held a review meeting with Pollution Control Board (PCB) Chairman Krishnaiah, and other officials in his chambers in the Assembly on Friday over the remarks made by TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on industrial pollution, and against the PCB Chairman during the Question Hour.

“The comments made by the MLA against the PCB Chairman are in the nature of threatening, and targeting a person with personal intentions,” he observed.

When asked what forced the MLA to make such comments, the PCB Chairman informed that a complaint was lodged against Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd in February. Action was taken based on the complaint after conducting an inquiry, he said.

Directing the PCB Chairman to submit a comprehensive report on the issue, Pawan Kalyan said it will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During the Question Hour, Pawan Kalyan explained various initiatives being implemented by the government to minimise plastic pollution. Intervening, Bonda raised doubts on the very functioning of the PCB, and said he is unaware whether the PCB having board, and whether it is functioning or not. He went on to say that whenever they approach the PCB Chairman for any work, he uses the name of the Deputy CM as if to say the latter is against doing any work without his knowledge.