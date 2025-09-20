Durga idol-makers of Kolkata continue artistic legacy in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: As Navaratri approaches, a quiet but determined legacy continues in the narrow bylanes of Visakhapatnam. For over two decades, artisan families from Kolkata have travelled here each year, keeping alive a centuries-old tradition of handcrafted Durga idols, not just as a livelihood, but as a heritage passed down through generations.

Binay Pal, a senior artisan who has been coming to Vizag since the year 2000 said, “I joined this profession at 14. At 25, I came to Vizag to make idols for Dasara. Now it’s been 25 years. This is my 50th year in this field." Every year, Binay and his team come from Kolkata in May and spend nearly five months in Visakhapatnam, creating Kolkata-style clay idols. “This year, we made 125 idols. Already, 116 have been sold,” he shared. “Our prices range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh, and we only take orders from long-time customers.”

The craft isn’t ending with Binay. His children are learning the process, step by step. “The person doing this work must understand it from the basics,” he explains. “We start with grass, sticks, and sand. Then we shape, dry, paint, and finally decorate the idols. Now we use spray painting techniques and carefully add the jewellery for the final touch.”

Raju, another long-time member of the team, said, “We make idols using only Kolkata Ganga river sand. No plaster of Paris. Even the tiger at the Goddess’s feet starts from scratch, soft white cloth, shaped and coloured by hand.” He added, “We are 18 members staying here, but in May, 50 to 60 people joined us. Some of them are young boys who’ve come to learn.”

Traditions run deep, not just among the artisans but their customers, too.

“One family from the Old Post Office area, originally from Kolkata, is celebrating their 96th Durga Puja this year. They’ve ordered a Rs 2 lakh idol to mark the occasion,” Raju says.