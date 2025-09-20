ED seizes Rs 38 lakhs, incriminating material in raids related to liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, conducted search operations at 20 locations across five States in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime, and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 38 lakh, and ledgers with transactions worth crores.

In an official release on Friday, the ED said teams searched premises linked to the accused across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Surat, Raipur, Delhi-NCR, Thanjavur, and Andhra Pradesh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Based on SIT inputs over the alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor policy scam, the ED registered an ECIR and recorded statements from prime accused Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy.