Five bills passed, three dropped; Cabinet approves 13 more bills to be tabled

VIJAYAWADA: A total of five bills were passed, and three were withdrawn in the State Assembly on the Second Day of the Monsoon session on Friday.

The bills that were tabled and passed include the Andhra Pradesh Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the AP Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the AP Prevention of Begging (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Factories (AP Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The three bills that were withdrawn were the Factories (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Industrial Disputes (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Labour Laws (Andhra Pradesh Amendment for Compounding of offences) Bill, 2019.

Andhra Pradesh Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, a formalisation of an ordinance issued in July this year, decreases the green tax on commercial vehicles aged more than seven years.