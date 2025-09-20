Five bills passed, three dropped; Cabinet approves 13 more bills to be tabled

VIJAYAWADA: A total of five bills were passed, and three were withdrawn in the State Assembly on the Second Day of the Monsoon session on Friday.
The bills that were tabled and passed include the Andhra Pradesh Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the AP Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the AP Prevention of Begging (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Factories (AP Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The three bills that were withdrawn were the Factories (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Industrial Disputes (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Labour Laws (Andhra Pradesh Amendment for Compounding of offences) Bill, 2019.
Andhra Pradesh Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, a formalisation of an ordinance issued in July this year, decreases the green tax on commercial vehicles aged more than seven years.
The previous regime increased the green tax from a nominal Rs 200 per annum to a quarterly slab system based on the vehicle’s age, which saw vehicle owners paying green tax up to Rs 20,000 per annum.
Now, the green tax has been fixed as Rs 1,500 per annum if the age of the vehicle (transport vehicles -- goods carriages, including tractors used for commercial purposes, other than three-wheeled goods carriages below 3,000 kg in laden weight) and Rs 3,000 per annum, if the age of the vehicle from the date of registration is more than 12 years.
The Factories Act Amendment Bill is for increasing the permissible daily working hours for workmen subject to regulated rest intervals and spread-over limits, thereby allowing greater operational efficiency for industrial and commercial establishments. Another bill is for safeguarding the rights of women employees and their security, in case they are asked to work on night shifts.
Meanwhile, the State Cabinet, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in his chambers at the AP Legislative Assembly, is learnt to have approved 13 key bills to be introduced during the ongoing Monsoon Session.