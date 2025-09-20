Government announces aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare for onion ryots to grapple with falling prices

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to support onion farmers grappling with falling prices, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a financial assistance package of Rs 50,000 per hectare, according to Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

Speaking to the media at the CM’s camp office on Friday, the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to standing by farmers during challenging times.

The initiative, expected to place an additional burden of approximately Rs 100 crore on the State exchequer, aims to provide immediate relief to onion farmers.

During the Kharif season in Kurnool, onion cultivation spanned 45,278 acres, benefiting 24,218 farmers, the minister noted.

Farmers across the state have welcomed the decision, recognising it as a proactive step to safeguard their interests. Minister Atchannaidu advised farmers to sell their produce when market prices are favourable and to exercise patience until better rates are available. He emphasised that the financial aid would offer immediate relief to farmers facing economic distress due to low onion prices.

Reflecting on past efforts, the minister pointed out that in 2016, the government procured 2.77 lakh quintals of onions from 7,723 farmers, disbursing Rs 7 crore. Similarly, in 2018, 3.48 lakh quintals were purchased from 9,740 farmers, with payments amounting to Rs 6.45 crore.