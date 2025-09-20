Minister of State Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar flags quality lapses in Guntur railway station subway

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, warned that poor quality works would not be tolerated during the inspection of the recently constructed subway at Guntur Railway Station on Friday.

Speaking after the visit, Pemmasani emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of modernising railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, bringing them on par with airports.

He noted that while the new subway at Guntur station has eased passenger movement, heavy rains in recent days exposed leakages, causing inconvenience to commuters. “We are taking steps to ensure that such issues do not disrupt passenger movement.

During my last inspection, I had also pointed out similar problems and warned officials. Yet, full precautions were not taken. This time, strict measures will be implemented,” the Union Minister asserted.

“If any lapses in quality are found, immediate action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindrababu (Nani), DRM Sudeshna Sen, and other leaders were present.