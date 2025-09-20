Veligonda Reservoir Project completion by next August, assures Prakasam Collector

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu on Friday reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to completing the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Reservoir Project (PSVRP) by next August, without deviation. He stated that the district administration is progressing in line with this goal.

The Collector, accompanied by project engineers and officials, visited the construction site at Kothuru in Dornala mandal and inspected the second tunnel and other ongoing works.

He also reviewed the Gottipadiya gap and intake well of the drinking water supply component of the project.

Later, he visited the rehabilitation colony under construction near Devarajugattu village in Peddaraveedu mandal, where officials interacted with project-affected families. A review meeting on project progress was held at the Dornala-Veligonda Project guest house.

The Collector also inspected the Government Medical College construction site in Rayavaram, Markapur mandal.

Highlighting the importance of the Veligonda Project, the Collector described it as a lifeline for Prakasam district. He directed officials to expedite work, noting that only the second tunnel remains incomplete, with 70 per cent of it already finished. Once completed, the project will provide irrigation to nearly 1.9 lakh acres and drinking water to around 15 lakh people.

He also instructed officials to ensure timely compensation and relocation of families from submerged villages.