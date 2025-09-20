Vendors protest as food court stalls encroaching on road removed in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) removed encroachments at the Night Food Court on Jail Road on Friday as part of the ongoing ‘Operation Lungs.’ The action sparked protests from affected vendors who raised concerns over the removal of their stalls and the potential impact on their livelihoods.

Speaking to TNIE, Srikanth, president of the food court, said, “I run a shawarma stall here, and it was removed. Many other vendors were also affected. We are planning to submit a petition to the GVMC Commissioner. This is our livelihood. The food court attracts a large crowd every day.”

Kishore, who operates a smoked BBQ stall, expressed his frustration, stating he had not opened his stall for three months due to health issues and personal commitments. “I was informed this morning. If not here, I will set up my stall elsewhere. However, many genuine vendors depend solely on these stalls. I urge the GVMC to look into the background of the vendors and consider charging rent or maintenance fees. Some individuals are running multiple stalls, and such issues can be regulated rather than shutting the entire food court.”

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg clarified in a press release that the encroachments at the food court near Old Jail Road were being removed in accordance with a resolution passed by the GVMC Council.

He explained that around 160 shops along South Jail Road, near Central Park, had been operating illegally by encroaching on the service road. On Friday, during the removal process, 60 shop owners voluntarily vacated their establishments by 8 p.m., and the remaining vendors were also in the process of doing so.

The Commissioner also noted that the GVMC Council had passed a resolution in 2023 for the removal of the food court, with a similar resolution being passed on August 22, 2025. He stated that the shops had been operating without approval from the GVMC, and the municipality was not generating any revenue from these businesses.