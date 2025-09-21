51 herpetofauna species documented at Papikonda National Park in Eastern Ghats

VISAKHAPATNAM: A recent study has documented 51 species of herpetofauna in Papikonda National Park, located in the northern part of the Eastern Ghats, Andhra Pradesh. The list includes 18 amphibians, 21 lizards, 10 snakes, and 2 turtles. Significantly, three species, namely, Minervarya kalinga, Sphaerotheca maskeyi, and Hemidactylus kangerensis were reported for the first time in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IUCN Red List (2024), 46 of the recorded species fall under the Least Concern category, while three species are yet to be assessed. Notably, Hemidactylus kangerensis has been classified as Endangered, and Lissemys punctata as Vulnerable. The findings provide crucial baseline data for conservation planning in the region, which had not previously been systematically studied for reptilian and amphibian diversity.

The study, titled “Herpetofaunal Diversity in Papikonda National Park, Eastern Ghats, Andhra Pradesh, India”, was published in the special issue of Records of the Zoological Survey of India. It was carried out by researchers Bharath Bhupathi, Pratyush P Mohapatra, B Laxmi Narayana, Kalyani B Kunte, Deepa Jaiswal, and Niladri B Kar.

Papikonda National Park, spread across 1,012 sq km in the East and West Godavari districts, has a history of phased protection, having been declared a reserved forest in 1882, a wildlife sanctuary in 1978, and upgraded to a national park in 2008. The Godavari River divides the park into two halves, and the area is characterised by moist deciduous, semi-evergreen, and dry deciduous forests. The elevation ranges from 20 to 850 metres, offering varied habitats for herpetofaunal species.

Field surveys for the study were conducted between September 2021 and February 2023. Researchers employed random sampling methods, with both day and night searches across different microhabitats. Species identification was based on photographs and field guides, while preserved specimens were deposited at the Zoological Survey of India, Hyderabad.