Coastal cleanup drive in Port City evokes a huge response

VISAKHAPATNAM: Large scale cleanliness and awareness programmes marked International Coastal Cleanup Day across Visakhapatnam on Saturday, involving government departments, NGOs, industries, students, and the community.

The APPCB, in association with Bisleri, APTDC, IYFS, and INS Vishwakarma, organised beach cleanups at Rushikonda and Jodugullapalem as part of Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar, Swachhotsav, and LiFE Mission.

This year’s theme, SeaTheChange, stressed tackling marine pollution, with 150 kg of waste collected and sent for reprocessing. Participants carried placards, planted saplings, and pledged to protect the environment. Tourism Officer Madhavi, APPCB officials, Navy officers, Bisleri executives, and IYFS representatives attended, along with students, NCC cadets, and sanitation workers.

The Indian Coast Guard led a similar drive at RK Beach, while government offices held Swachhandhra-Swarnandhra programmes with plantation drives and awareness rallies across the district.